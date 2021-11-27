Red Raiders catch fire from 3 in 89-57 win over Lamar

Texas Tech guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (1) celebrates after a three-point basket against Arkansas in the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech men’s basketball made 11 3-pointers Saturday in a 89-57 win over Lamar.

Terrence Shannon Jr. flashed an improved jumpshot in the victory. Four of his five baskets were from beyond the 3-point arc.

Kevin Obanor added three 3-pointers of his own. He led the team with 20 points and added seven rebounds.

Each of Texas Tech’s first three shots of the game were successful 3-pointers, the first by Shannon and the next two by Obanor. The Red Raiders scored 14 points before Lamar’s first point of the day.

Davion Warren and Bryson Williams made back-to-back 3-pointers before halftime to make Texas Tech’s lead 52-33. Clarence Nadolny provided the exclamation point on the win with a 4-point play with 1:25 remaining.

As they’ve been all season, the Red Raiders were dominant on the glass. Marcus Santos-Silva had a season-high 12 rebounds and helped the team out-rebound Lamar 41-21.

The Red Raiders are on the road next for a Wednesday game at Providence. That game tips off at 7:30 p.m.

