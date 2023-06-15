NEW ORLEANS – Texas Tech track and field earned five U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Mountain Region awards on Thursday.

Wes Kittley was named Men’s Head Coach of the Year, while Calvin Robinson earned the Men’s Assistant Coach of the Year nod. Courtney Lindsey, the NCAA 100m champion, was named the Men’s Track Athlete of the Year as Zach Bradford was dubbed the Men’s Field Athlete of the Year.

Ruta Lasmane represented the women’s team earning the region’s Field Athlete of the Year.

Kittley wrapped up his 24th season leading the Red Raiders with another top-10 showing at the NCAA Outdoor Championships as Tech finished sixth scoring 34.5 points. Last month at the Big 12 Championships, the men’s side claimed the title with a conference record 179 points, crowning eight champions, including a 4×100 relay team. The Red Raiders were ranked No. 2 six times during the outdoor campaign, reaching as high as No. 1, and were the only Big 12 team to finish in the top 10 last week.

In his eighth season, sprints, hurdles, and relays coach Robinson has turned Texas Tech into one of the premier sprints schools in the nation. His group accounted for 29 of TTU’s 34.5 points at the NCAA Championships, highlighted by Lindsey winning the 100m title and finishing runner-up in the 200m. On top of that, Terrence Jones finished third in the 200m, while Caleb Dean finished fourth in the 400 hurdles.

Lindsey captivated the Austin crowd last weekend claiming the 100m title with a personal best and collegiate-leading run of 9.89 (+1.8), which is tied for third in the world, fourth-fastest all-time in NCAA history, and No. 2 in TTU history.

Bradford finished tied for third in the pole vault at the NCAA Outdoor Championships at 5.60m (18-4 ½). He won his fifth straight overall Big 12 pole vault title with a personal best, facility, and Tech record 5.87m (19-3) – No. 7 in the world currently.

Lasmane led the women’s triple jump group finishing third at the NCAA Championships with a leap of 14.21m (46-7 ½) (+2.6).

