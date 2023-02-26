LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech’s eight-run third inning powered the Red Raiders to a 14-8 win over Western Illinois to complete the series sweep Sunday at Rip Griffin Park.

It’s the first 8-0 start for the program since 2018.

The Leathernecks plated four runs with two outs in the top of the second inning off starter Kyle Robinson to take the early lead.

Austin Green’s two-run single down the left-field line started the scoring for the Red Raiders in the third inning. Green would go 3-for-5 with three runs batted in.

Two batters later, Gavin Kash continued to come through at the plate with a two-run single back up the middle to tie the game up at 4-4.

Hudson White would put the Red Raiders in front with his first home run of the season. The three-run shot to left center put Texas Tech in front 7-4.

Dillon Carter would score the final run of the inning on a fielder’s choice to make it 8-4.

Carter, who went 6-for-7 in Saturday’s doubleheader, continued to swing a hot bat. He started the scoring in the five-run fourth inning with a two-run homer. The junior centerfielder would drive in his third run of the game with a double-scoring Kash to put the Red Raiders up 14-4.

Ryan Free would relieve Kyle Robinson on the mound in the fifth. The junior lefthander had no trouble in his first two innings, striking out four batters but ran into trouble in the seventh.

The Leathernecks chased Free after scoring four runs on three doubles to make it 14-8. Andrew Devine would enter and end the Western Illinois rally. He would be credited with the win after two scoreless innings of relief.

The No. 24 Red Raiders (8-0) return to action with a two-game series with Air Force, starting with game one at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Rip Griffin Park.