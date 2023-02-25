LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech remained unbeaten with a pair of wins against Western Illinois Saturday at Rip Griffin Park.

The Red Raider bats were busy in the 24-9 game one win over the Leathernecks, pounding out 22 hits including seven doubles and three home runs.

Gavin Kash’s hot start to his Texas Tech career continued. He was responsible for two homers and two doubles and finished 4-for-6 at the plate with six runs backed in and four runs scored.

Seven different Red Raiders had two or more hits in the win.

Western Illinois would pull within a run in the fifth inning, but the Red Raiders would outscore the Leathernecks 17-3 the rest of the way.

Texas Tech completed the doubleheader sweep with a 6-5 game-two win.

The Leathernecks took a 4-2 lead in the top of the 5th inning with a Jake Allgeyer two-run double off starter Tabor Fast.

The Red Raiders would respond with two runs in the bottom of the inning to tie it and took the lead in the eighth on a Drew Woodcox two-run home run to left-center to make it 6-5.

Reliever Trendan Parish would surrender a leadoff homerun to start the ninth to make it a one-run game but was able to close out the win with two runners on.

The Red Raiders (7-0) close out the four-game series with the Leathernecks at 1 p.m. Sunday at Rip Griffin Park.