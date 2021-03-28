Red Raiders complete sweep with 7-4 win over South Florida

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech baseball flashed its offensive consistency Sunday in a 7-4 win over South Florida. The Red Raiders scored in each of the first six innings of the game to complete a sweep over the Bulls.

Texas Tech finished the game with 12 hits and put another five runners on base with walks. Seven of its nine starters got at least one hit.

The most impressive of those hits came from Braxton Fulford, who turned on an inside fastball in the second inning for sixth home run of the season, giving Texas Tech a 2-1 lead.

Fulford’s defensive skills are renowned, but he’s flashed power at the plate this season as well. Sunday’s blast moved him into second place on the team with six homers. He had just five in his career coming into the 2021 season.

Fulford’s hot hitting continued in the fourth inning, when he dunked an RBI single into right field to give the Red Raiders a 4-1 lead. Texas Tech scored a single run in each of the first four frames, and starting pitcher Mason Montgomery held the Bulls in check to that point.

Montgomery hung a curveball that was hit for a solo home run in the second inning, but had been pitching well besides that. However, he ran into some trouble in the fifth.

With TTU leading 4-1, the Bulls loaded the bases with one out, forcing Tim Tadlock to pull Montgomery for Andrew Devine. Devine struck out the first batter he saw, but he walked the next and then allowed a two-run, game-tying single.

TTU got the lead back in the fifth on an RBI double by Cal Conley, and took advantage of sloppy South Florida fielding to score two more in the sixth.

Texas Tech’s bullpen held USF hitless and scoreless over the final four innings of the game. Freshman Chase Hampton was called upon for the save after Ryan Sublette tossed two dominant innings.

The Red Raiders have now won 19 of their last 20 games. Their next challenge will be their first road series of the season, as they travel to Manhattan to take on Kansas State next weekend.