Red Raiders Conley, Baker selected in 4th round of MLB Draft

Texas Tech shortstop Cal Conley (13) throws during warmups during an NCAA baseball game against Mississippi State on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Mississippi State won 11-5. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech baseball players Cal Conley and Dru Baker were selected in the fourth round of the MLB Draft Monday.

Conley was the first Red Raider to be chosen in the 2021 draft. He was taken by the Atlanta Braves with the No. 126 overall pick. Baker was selected by the Tampa Bay Rays four picks later.

Conley won the Brooks Wallace Award honoring the top shortstop in college baseball in 2021. The Miami transfer hit for a .329 average with 15 home runs and 55 RBI.

Baker played left field and served as Texas Tech’s leadoff hitter for much of the 2021 season. He finished the year with a .343 batting average, 20 extra-base hits and 18 stolen bases.

MLB.com approximates a pick value of $451,800 for the No. 126 pick and a $434,300 value for No. 130. The approximation is an estimate of what players taken at with picks might be offered as a signing bonus.

2021 is the first draft since 2017 that a Red Raider was not selected in the first two rounds.