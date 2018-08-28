Red Raiders Crack Top-25 after 4-0 Start

Unbeaten Texas Tech soccer entered the national ranks for the first time this fall when the United Soccer Coaches released their weekly poll Tuesday. The ranking of 21st comes after receiving 109 points in the poll last week, which placed the Red Raiders just outside the top-25. The Red Raiders, who rank second in the Midwest region for the second consecutive week, received 193 points.

Prior to 2017, the Red Raiders were a mainstay in the national rankings. They first jumped into the top-25 under head coach Tom Stone after beginning the 2013 season 5-1. They were tabbed 24th and then went on to top Arizona State and Arizona to jump to 19th. They would climb as high as 11th after advancing to the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament.

After beginning 2014 ranked 17th, the Red Raiders proceeded to start 9-0 and to climb all the way to sixth in the country. It was in 2014 Stone’s squad reached the program’s first ever NCAA Sweet 16. They would remain in the top-25 for all of 2015, too, en route to winning the program’s first Big 12 Championship. They entered 2016 ranked No. 19, and stayed ranked through September, marking their last appearance in the polls until this week.

Following a dominant win on the road at San Diego State and a home victory over Abilene Christian last weekend, 4-0 Texas Tech will be tasked with taking down Boston College, who is also 4-0, this weekend. The Red Raiders will face off with the Eagles on Sept. 1 in Chestnut Hill for their only matchup of week three. They will then return to Lubbock for a home tilt with Florida International and Oregon State the weekend of Sept. 7. The Friday night match against FIU will be Senior Night.

COURTESY OF TEXAS TECH ATHLETICS