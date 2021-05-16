Red Raiders crush 5 home runs in 13-2 win over Oklahoma

NORMAN, Oklahoma — No. 7 Texas Tech shelled Oklahoma pitching for the second straight game Sunday, hitting five home runs in a series-clinching, 13-2 win.

Braxton Fulford, Jace Jung and Cole Stilwell each hit jacks in the second inning to give Texas Tech an early, 6-0 lead. Easton Murrell and Cal Conley added a home run each in the fourth inning to extend the lead to double digits. The run rule ended the contest after the seventh inning.

In four games against Oklahoma (25-25, 9-12 Big 12) this season, the Red Raiders (33-12, 12-9 Big 12) scored 50 runs and hit 16 homers. They won three of the four, the first of which was a non-conference game in Amarillo.

Mason Montgomery started the game on the mound for Texas Tech and held the Sooners to one run over five innings.

The Red Raider pitching rebounded nicely after Oklahoma pitching touched up Patrick Monteverde for seven runs Friday. Montgomery and Micah Dallas combined to strike out 14 batters in 11 innings of work on Saturday and Sunday.

Tech only did score in three of the game’s seven innings, but the explosive power hitting in the second and fourth innings provided more than enough runs.

Texas Tech will host Kansas May 20-22 for its final series of the regular season.