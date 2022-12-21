LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech faced little opposition in Wednesday’s 111-67 win over Houston Christian at United Supermarkets Arena.

The Red Raiders jumped out to a 6-0 lead and never looked back, winning their second straight game by 44 or more points.

De’Vion Harmon and Kevin Obanor each scored 22 points in the win. Obanor added nine rebounds, and Harmon finished with a career-high nine assists.

Jaylon Tyson was one of four Red Raiders that scored in double figures. The sophomore guard had eleven points to go along with five assists.

Daniel Batcho returned to the floor after missing the last three games. He came off the bench and registered a double-double with 12 points and ten rebounds.

Every Red Raider that played scored with the bench providing 43 points.

The Texas Tech defense forced 24 Huskies turnovers to help Texas Tech win its fifth-straight game and improve to 7-0 at home this season.

The Red Raiders (9-2) return to action against South Carolina State at 7 p.m. Tuesday at United Supermarkets Arena.