HOUSTON – Texas Tech came out on the wrong end of the sixteen-inning duel with No. 15 Texas A&M, falling to the Aggies 4-2 early Monday morning at Minute Maid Park.

Texas A&M tied the game on a bases-loaded walk in the top of the ninth to force extra innings in what would become the longest Shriners Children’s College Classic game ever.

The Aggies would finally break through in the sixteenth, scoring the go-ahead run on an error and then tacking on a second run on a sacrifice fly.

The Red Raiders went in order in the bottom of the inning to end the nearly five-hour and forty-minute contest.

Reliever Kyle Robinson would pitch six scoreless innings in extras, but the Red Raider bats couldn’t get going. After leaving runners on base in the tenth and eleventh, Texas Tech went hitless in the final five innings.

Trailing 1-0 in the sixth inning, the Red Raiders rallied, and it started with a former Aggie. Ty Coleman drew a one-out walk, and Gavin Kash followed with a single. Hudson White would fly out to left center, but it would allow both runners to advance. Dillon Carter would come through with a two-out single to score Coleman and Kash and gave Texas Tech a 2-1 lead.

Freshman Taber Fast started for the Red Raiders and threw four scoreless innings but lifted in the fifth after giving up a lead-off walk to Hunter Haas. Three batters later, Austin Bost drove in the first run of the game off reliever Brandon Beckel.

Damian Bravo entered in the ninth to close out the win. After walking the lead-off batter, the freshman righthander would retire the next two batters but wasn’t out of the jam. After walking the bases loaded, Bravo walked Trevor Werner on four pitches to bring in the game-tying run.

The Red Raiders would load the bases in the bottom of the ninth but come up empty-handed, sending the game to extra innings.

Robinson entered in the tenth inning, and after a lead-off walk, he struck out two of the next three batters.

The Red Raiders would once again load the bases in the bottom of the inning but would once again strand three runners.

Texas Tech would get a runner in scoring position for the third straight inning, but pinch runner Jeric Curtis would be stranded at second after White struck out to end the threat.

Robinson would complete his third inning of scoreless relief with a double play in the twelfth inning and then retire the side in the thirteenth and fourteenth. Robinson gave up one hit and struck out six in six innings of relief.

In the sixteenth, Jacob Rogers would give up a lead-off single to Hank Bard, and he would advance to second on a wild pitch.

Hunter Haas would get on thanks to an error by Tracer Lopez, who was unable to handle the ball after an awkward bounce off the back of the mound.

Lopez would commit a second straight error allowing Bard to score the go-ahead run to make it 3-2 Texas A&M.

The Aggies would add another run on a sacrifice fly to take a 4-2 lead into the bottom of the sixteenth.

The No. 24 Red Raiders (11-2) return home to begin a nine-game homestand with New Mexico at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Rip Griffin Park.