LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech came up just short of a much-needed fifth straight win Saturday. TCU’s JaKobe Coles knocked down two free throws with four seconds remaining to give the Horned Frogs an 83-82 win at United Supermarkets Arena.

With TCU ahead 81-80 following a Mike Miles dunk, De’Vion Harmon put Texas Tech ahead with a layup with 12 seconds remaining, but it would not be enough. Harmon finished with 18 points.

After TCU jumped in front 29-20, Texas Tech responded with an 11-3 run to make it a two-point game at 33-31, but turnovers would put them back in a hole.

The Horned Frogs scored 15 points off nine first-half turnovers by the Red Raiders.

TCU went on an 11-4 run in the final 3:33, including a Mike Miles layup at the buzzer to give the Horned Frogs a 44-35 lead at the break. Miles scored 15 of his 24 points in the first half.

Texas Tech made it 55-54 early in the first half thanks to six-straight points by De’Vion Harmon.

Former Red Raider Micah Peavy scored four-straight at the other end to push the TCU lead back to seven at 64-57.

Fardaws Aimaq capped a 10-1 Texas Tech run with a dunk off a Harmon assist to pull the Red Raiders within three points with 3:57 remaining. Aimaq scored a team-high 19 points.

Jaylon Tyson’s three-pointer with 1:41 remaining put the Red Raiders ahead 80-79. It was Texas Tech’s first lead since midway through the first half.

The Red Raiders (16-13, 5-11 Big 12) close out the regular season with a trip to No. 3 Kansas at 8 p.m. Tuesday in Lawrence, then host Oklahoma State at 5 p.m. next Saturday at United Supermarkets Arena.