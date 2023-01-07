LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech rallied from a 13-point second-half deficit to force overtime but would fall to Oklahoma 68-63 on Saturday at the United Supermarkets Arena.

Texas Tech has now lost three straight to start conference play for the first time since the 2014-15 season. The loss also snapped a seven-game winning streak against the Sooners.

The Red Raiders were without starters Daniel Batcho (dislocated finger) and Pop Isaacs (head) because of injuries.

“I’m proud of our guys,” Texas Tech coach Mark Adams said. “We were shorthanded, and I thought that we played hard for over 40 minutes, then even in the overtime. Some of our guys got a little fatigued because we didn’t have the depth that we normally do, but certainly proud of our guy’s hearts and how hard they wanted to win.”

De’Vion Harmon matched his career high with 23 points, while Kevin Obanor had 15 points and seven rebounds.

Tech finished 2-for-18 on 3-pointers and shot 36.8 percent overall from the field. OU was 9-for-27 on 3-pointers and 41.5 percent from the field.

The Red Raiders hit the road for two straight games, starting with No. 25 Iowa State at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Hilton Coliseum. The game will be televised on ESPN.

