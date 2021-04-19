Red Raiders head to Amarillo for nationally televised game against OU

AMARILLO, Texas — The Texas Tech baseball team will up head up I-27 to Amarillo Tuesday for a Big 12 showdown against Oklahoma.

The game will be nationally televised on ESPNU. It is the team’s first nationally televised game of the season.

Hodgetown Stadium, where the game will be played, typically plays host to the Amarillo Sod Poodles, the Double-A minor league affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Red Raiders come into the game with a 26-8 record and a 7-5 Big 12 mark after taking two of three from West Virginia last weekend.

Oklahoma sports a 19-17 record and is 4-8 in conference play.

First pitch is at 7:00 p.m.