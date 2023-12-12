LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech held off a late rally to beat Oral Roberts 82-76 and extend its winning streak in non-conference home games to 27 straight Tuesday at United Supermarkets Arena.

The Red Raiders returned from a six-day break and took the court for the first time without Devan Cambridge, who suffered a season-ending knee injury last week against Omaha.

Kerwin Walton made his first start in Cambridge’s absence and finished with 17 points on 5-of-8 shooting, including four three-pointers.

Warren Washington also picked up some of the slack with a season-high 18 points and 12 rebounds for his first double-double of the season.

Darrion Williams added ten rebounds to help the Red Raiders outrebound the Golden Eagles 48-29, including 21-7 on the offensive glass. Williams also scored 15 points to finish with a double-double.

The Red Raiders led by four points at halftime and extended the lead to 19 points on a Robert Jennings rebound putback with 16:11 remaining in the game.

Oral Roberts’s three-point shooting would allow them to go away. The Golden Eagles went 16-for-36 from behind the arc and would pull within six points with under two minutes remaining, but the Red Raiders held on to improve to 5-0 at home.

The Red Raiders (7-2) head face Vanderbilt in the USLBM Coast-to-Coast Challenge at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.