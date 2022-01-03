Red Raiders hold on to No. 25 spot in AP poll

LUBBOCK, Texas — For the fourth straight week, Texas Tech was ranked No. 25 in The Associated Press’ Top 25 poll released Monday.

The Red Raiders played one game last week, a 75-53 win over Alabama State. Their Big 12 opener against Oklahoma State was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols in the Cowboys’ program.

Baylor held the No. 1 spot in Monday’s poll. Other Big 12 teams to make the top 25 were Kansas (No. 6), Iowa State (No. 11) and Texas (No. 14).

The Red Raiders will open Big 12 play against Iowa State Wednesday.