LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech outlasted No. 12 Kansas State, 71-63, to pick up its second Big 12 win of the season Saturday at United Supermarkets Arena.

It was Texas Tech’s second straight home win against a ranked team.

The Red Raiders lead at the half once again against the Wildcats, but this time around were able to hold on late and win.

Kansas State would pull within one point with 2:15 remaining, but Jaylon Tyson would end a more than four-minute field goal drought with a putback to put the Red Raiders up 64-61.

The Red Raiders would score nine straight points to help secure the win.

Texas Tech’s defense forced 23 turnovers and converted those into 28 points.

Fardaws Aimaq returned to the lineup after missing the last five games with a foot injury. He scored his only points on a layup to give the Red Raiders a 21-20 win with 6:04 left in the first half.

Kansas State turned the ball over 14 times in the first half, and Texas Tech converted them into 17 points.

De’Vion Harmon scored nine of the final 12 points of the first half to give the Red Raiders a 33-26 lead at the half. He would lead all scorers with 20 points.

Lamar Washington provided a spark on offense. The freshman hit two three-pointers and finished with 13 points. His second three gave the Red Raiders a 49-44 lead with 10:29 remaining in regulation. Washington entered the game with three three-point field goals all season and averaged 3.3. points per game.

The Red Raiders (13-12, 2-10 Big 12) host No. 5 Texas at 8 p.m. Monday at United Supermarkets Arena.