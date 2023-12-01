LUBBOCK, Texas — Wherever Texas Tech ends up later this month in their third consecutive bowl game, they will be without two of their top pass catchers.

Wide receivers Myles Price and Jerand Bradley both announced this week on social media they have entered the transfer portal. Price led the team in receptions with 43 in his fourth season with the Red Raiders, followed by Bradley with 36. The wide receiver duo will join quarterback Tyler Shough in the portal, who announced his decision to continue his college career outside of Lubbock following Texas Tech’s final home game of the season against UCF.

As was the case for all Red Raider pass catchers, neither Price nor Bradley reached 500 receiving yards this season, a big factor in an underwhelming offense that fell far short of meeting its lofty expectations. Texas Tech’s offense has mustered just 26.8 points per game so far in 2023, a number that would be the fewest since Mike Leach’s first season in 2000.

Head coach Joey McGuire and what’s left of the Texas Tech football team will learn their bowl fate on Sunday following the conclusion of Saturday’s conference championship games.

The most likely destinations for the Red Raiders, based on Big 12 conference tie-ins, include the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl on Dec. 16 in Shreveport, La., the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl on Dec. 23 in Fort Worth, and the SERVPRO First Responders Bowl on Dec. 26 in Dallas.

Texas Tech has now qualified for a bowl in three straight seasons and will look for its second straight bowl victory under Joey McGuire.