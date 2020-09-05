Red Raiders on NFL rosters after “cutdown day”

Houston Texans’ Keke Coutee (16) leaps to make a catch during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Indianapolis. Indianapolis won 30-23. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

The Saturday before week one of the NFL season is known as “cutdown day,” when teams narrow their rosters to 53 players.

Former Red Raider Terence Steele got good news on cutdown day, as the Dallas Cowboys announced that the undrafted rookie made their roster.

On the other hand, DeAndre Washington and Dylan Cantrell were among the Texas Tech alums released before the season.

We compiled a list of Texas Tech players that are on NFL rosters for the start of the 2020 season. Read below:

Dakota Allen, LB Jacksonville Jaguars

Danny Amendola, WR Detroit Lions

Cameron Batson, WR Tennessee Titans

Jordyn Brooks, LB Seattle Seahawks

Le’Raven Clark, OL Indianapolis Colts

Keke Coutee, WR Houston Texans

Cody Davis, S New England Patriots

Sam Eguavoen, LB Miami Dolphins

Jakeem Grant, WR Miami Dolphins

Kerry Hyder, DE San Francisco 49ers

Branden Jackson, DE Seattle Seahawks (Injured Reserve)

Patrick Mahomes, QB Kansas City Chiefs

Terence Steele, OL Dallas Cowboys

Broderick Washington, DL Baltimore Ravens

Antoine Wesley, WR Baltimore Ravens (Injured Reserve)