Red Raiders on NFL rosters after “cutdown day”

The Saturday before week one of the NFL season is known as “cutdown day,” when teams narrow their rosters to 53 players.
Former Red Raider Terence Steele got good news on cutdown day, as the Dallas Cowboys announced that the undrafted rookie made their roster.
On the other hand, DeAndre Washington and Dylan Cantrell were among the Texas Tech alums released before the season.
We compiled a list of Texas Tech players that are on NFL rosters for the start of the 2020 season. Read below:
Dakota Allen, LB Jacksonville Jaguars
Danny Amendola, WR Detroit Lions
Cameron Batson, WR Tennessee Titans
Jordyn Brooks, LB Seattle Seahawks
Le’Raven Clark, OL Indianapolis Colts
Keke Coutee, WR Houston Texans
Cody Davis, S New England Patriots
Sam Eguavoen, LB Miami Dolphins
Jakeem Grant, WR Miami Dolphins
Kerry Hyder, DE San Francisco 49ers
Branden Jackson, DE Seattle Seahawks (Injured Reserve)
Patrick Mahomes, QB Kansas City Chiefs
Terence Steele, OL Dallas Cowboys
Broderick Washington, DL Baltimore Ravens
Antoine Wesley, WR Baltimore Ravens (Injured Reserve)