Red Raiders pick up three weekly Big 12 Football awards

Monday was a day that was filled with conference honors for the Texas Tech Football team, as Jett Duffey, Jordyn Brooks and Trey Wolff all earned recognition from the Big 12.

Duffey was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week after a stellar performance in which he threw for 424 yards and added five touchdowns without a turnover.

Brooks is the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week as he recorded a career high 19 tackles, with three sacks and one forced fumble as well. This is the second honor for Brooks after he was named the Walter Camp Defensive Player of the Week on Sunday.

Finally, Wolff earned Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week after he hit three field goals.

The Red Raiders will now look to keep the momentum going when they head to Waco to face Baylor on Saturday at 3:00 pm.