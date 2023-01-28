BATON ROUGE, La. — For the first time since December 27th, the Texas Tech men’s basketball team found themselves in the win column.

The Red Raiders took down LSU on the road 76-68, picking up a victory in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.



Despite missing Pop Isaacs and Fardaws Aimaq, the Ted Raiders were able to find their stroke from beyond the arc, shooting 11/18 in the contest. Kerwin Walton, who made his first career start for Texas Tech, finished with a season high 17 points in Baton Rouge.

Texas Tech returns home on Monday at 8:00 p.m. for a rematch with Iowa State.