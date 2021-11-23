Red Raiders punish rims in 96-40 trouncing of Omaha

Texas Tech’s Marcus Santos-Silva (14) dribbles the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech men’s basketball looked as sharp as its new alternate uniforms Tuesday night in a 96-40 win over Omaha.

The victory maintained Tech’s perfect start to open the season, boosting its record to 5-0.

The Red Raiders were aggressive offensively, attacking the basket with gusto. The proof was in the free throw attempts — Texas Tech got to the line 15 times in the first half alone.

When they weren’t fouled, Texas Tech players got all the way to the rim. The team dunked seven times, including a windmill jam in the open floor courtesy of Terrence Shannon Jr.

The Red Raiders played smothering defense, picking off passes to initiate easy opportunities in transition, like Shannon’s windmill dunk. When Omaha did get shots off, they didn’t drop very often. The Mavericks finished the game shooting 26.5 percent from the field.

Omaha made just five shots in the second half, compared to 21 by Texas Tech.

The game was never particularly close, as it took less than 10 minutes for Texas Tech to extend its lead to double digits and the Mavericks never made it much closer. An Omaha 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer cut the Red Raider lead to 43-20. A Davion Warren dunk with 12 minutes remaining in the game put TTU ahead by 40 points.

Shannon finished with a game-high 18 points. In addition to a couple of breakaway dunks, he also knocked down three quick-trigger 3-pointers, a part of his game that was inconsistent his first two years in Lubbock.

As it has most of the year, Texas Tech cleaned up on glass. Tech out-rebounded Omaha 45-26, including 13 offensive boards, which were converted into 13 second-chance points.

Starting guard Kevin McCullar missed the game with a non-COVID related illness, the team said. Mylik Wilson moved back into the starting lineup to take his place as the primary point guard.

The Red Raiders have cruised through the early part of their schedule and they have another favorable matchup Saturday when 1-4 Lamar comes to United Supermarkets Arena.