ARLINGTON, Texas – Texas Tech used four-straight two-out singles in the bottom of the ninth inning to come back to beat Oklahoma, 10-9, Thursday at Globe Life Field.

The Red Raiders entered the ninth trailing 9-7 and the rally started with a one-out single by Zac Vooletich. After a Hudson White walk, Dylan Maxcey struck out for the second out of the inning.

The light turned on after that. Tracer Lopez drove in Vooletich with a single to center. Nolen Hester followed with a single up the middle to plate Hudson White to tie it up. After a Gage Harrelson base hit to load the bases, Kevin Bazzell picked up his first hit of the tournament to bring in Lopez with the game-winning run.

Taber Fast allowed the first five Sooner batters to reach base in the first inning, including a bases-loaded walk to Anthony Mackenzie to plate the first run of the game.

Oklahoma would score two in the second inning on a Kevin Bazzell error at third bases and two more in the fourth inning to jump in front 5-0.

After ending the third with a bases-loaded double play, the Red Raiders had two runs on in the fourth with Dylan Maxcey at the plate. The freshman hit what appeared to be an inning-ending pop fly, but second baseman Jackson Nicklaus dropped it, allowing Gavin Kash to score and the inning to continue.

The Red Raiders rattled off three straight RBI singles to pull within one at 5-4.

Maxcey would hit another fly ball in the seventh inning, but this wouldn’t be playable for Nicklaus or any of the Sooners. The two-run home run to left field made it 9-7 Sooners.

Texas Tech collected 17 hits, including three each from Hester, Harrelson, Vooletich, and Maxcey.

The Red Raiders (39-19) have Friday off and play at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the semifinals against either Oklahoma or Oklahoma State. The Sooners and Cowboys play an elimination game at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Globe Life Field. The Red Raiders will need just one win on Saturday to advance to Sunday’s championship game.