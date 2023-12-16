SHREVEPORT, La. – Texas Tech closed out the 2023 season with its third straight bowl win, topping California 34-14 in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl on Friday.

The Red Raiders fumbled the opening kickoff and watched the Golden Bears score on the next play, but they were unphased.

Behren Morton would throw three first-half touchdowns, including a 14-yard strike to Loic Fouonji to give Texas Tech the lead for good in the second quarter. Morton finished with 256 yards on 27-of-43 pass attempts and was named the Independence Bowl Offensive MVP.

After allowing 14 first half points, the Red Raiders defense shut down Cal the rest of the game, forcing four turnovers and two turnovers on downs.

California opened the scoring in the Independence Bowl with a Fernando Mendoza 25-yard touchdown to Monroe Young following a fumble on the opening kickoff of the game.

Cal attempted to convert on 4th & 2 on their second drive instead of kicking a field goal, but Big 12 Co-Defensive Freshman of the Year Ben Roberts stuffed the Jaydn Ott rush to force the turnover on downs.

The Red Raiders responded with a ten-play, 97-yard drive capped by a 27-yard Behren Morton touchdown pass to Coy Eakin to tie the game at 7-7. Eakin finished with seven catches for a career-high 106 yards.

The Golden Bears would quickly reclaim the lead on the next drive. Cal quarterback Fernando Mendoza connected on a pass to Trond Grizzell, who took it 51 yards to the one-yard line, and Ott would punch it in for a 14-7 lead with 2:18 remaining in the first half.

The Red Raiders started the scoring in the second quarter with a 15-yard pass to tight end Mason Tharp to even the game up at 14-14.

After forcing a Cal punt, Texas Tech’s offense found the endzone again. Morton’s third touchdown of the day went to Loic Fouonji, who played despite putting his name in the transfer portal, to give the Red Raiders their first lead at 21-14.

Gino Garcia’s 25-yard field goal attempt split the uprights in the finals second of the second quarter to give the Red Raiders a 24-14 halftime lead. He would finish 2-for-3 on field goal attempts on the night.

California would start the second half with the ball, but senior linebacker Tyrique Matthews made a diving grab to pick off a Fernando Mendoza pass. It was the first career interception for Matthews, who played his final game as a Red Raider.

Texas Tech would score the only points of the third quarter on a Tahj Brooks seven-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 31-14. Brooks finished with 99 yards to become the fifth player in school history to eclipse 1,500 rushing yards in a single season.

In Cal’s next four possessions, the Red Raider defense would force a turnover on downs, recover a fumble and two interceptions, including the final pick made by Defensive MVP Jacob Rodriguez, who added six tackles.

The defense also finished with six sacks and thirteen tackles for loss.

Texas Tech improved to 17-23-1 in bowl games with Friday’s win.

The Red Raiders open the 2024 season against Abilene Christian on Aug. 31 at Jones AT&T Stadium.