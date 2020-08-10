Red Raiders set for U.S. Amateur

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech will be represented by seven golfers at next week’s 120th U.S. Amateur Championship at the Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Bandon, Oregon.

Sandy Scott, Andy Lopez, Kyle Hogan, Jansen Smith, Markus Braadlie, Garrett Martin and Carl Didrik Fosaas are set to compete at the event which begins on Monday and finishes on Sunday. All are current Texas Tech student-athletes. This will be the second appearance at the U.S. Amateur for Scott, Smith and Lopez who also competed last year at Pinehurst in North Carolina while Hogan, Braadlie, Martin and Fosaas are making their first appearance. Smith and Scott both advanced to match play last year along with rising sophomore Ludvig Aberg who is not playing in this year’s event.

The tournament is scheduled to begin with 18-hole, stroke play competition on Monday and Tuesday with 88 pairings of three before the field is trimmed and match play begins on Wednesday with 64 advancing golfers. The U.S. Amateur will be completed on Sunday with a 36-hole championship match.

Fosaas, who redshirted last season, will be in the opening group at the tournament that tees off at 9 a.m. (CST) on Monday with the final group starting at 5:04 p.m. (CST) to complete a day with 264 golfers looking for a strong start to the competition. Scott, who is No. 7 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking and two-time All-American, will begin his tournament appearance at 11:01 a.m. on Monday and is paired with Cole Hammer (Texas) and the reigning champion Andy Ogletree (Georgia Tech). Tee times for Monday include: Smith (10:50 a.m.), Martin (11:34 a.m.), Braadlie (12:51 p.m.), Lopez (1:13 p.m.) and Hogan (3:36 p.m.).

Past champions at the event are Bob Jones, Francis Ouimet, Chick Evans, Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Deane Beman, Phil Mickelson, Lanny Wadkins, Craig Stadler, Jay Sigel, Mark O’Meara, Hal Sutton, Matthew Fitzpatrick and Bryson DeChambeau. This year’s field includes 264 golfers ranging in age from 16-66 with an average age of 23.16 and with 36 states and 33 countries represented.

The Red Raiders were ranked No. 3 in the nation as a team last season when the year was cut short due to the COVID pandemic. Scott was the team’s lone senior and announced in July that he would return to play an additional year after the NCAA granted the waiver for spring student-athletes.

