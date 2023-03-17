LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech battled back from a six-run deficit to take the Big 12 opener against No. 12 Oklahoma State, 8-7, in ten innings Friday at Rip Griffin Park.

Gavin Kash delivered the game-winning hit with two outs on a fly ball that Nolan Schubart couldn’t handle in left, allowing Kevin Bazzell to score from second for the win.

Oklahoma State’s Jaxson Crull singled to left, scoring Aiden Meola to give the Cowboys a 7-1 lead in the fifth inning, but the Red Raiders would cut into that lead by scoring two runs in the bottom of the inning.

In the 8th, six straight Red Raiders reached bases capped by an Austin Green single scoring Gage Harrelson to tie the game at 7-7.

Ryan Free entered in the ninth in relief and retired all six batters he faced to earn the win.

The Red Raiders (17-3, 1-0 Big 12) and Oklahoma State return to action at 2 p.m. Saturday at Rip Griffin Park.