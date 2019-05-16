Red Raiders to Face Louisville in Jimmy V Classic

Red Raider Nation

May 16, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas -- Texas Tech men's basketball will return to New York next season.

The Red Raiders will face Louisville in the Jimmy V Classic on December 10 at Madison Square Garden.

The annual doublheader will also feature UConn and Indiana.  Both matchups will be televised on ESPN at a time yet to be determined.

Texas Tech will be playing in the Jimmy V Classic for the first time and it will also be the first ever meeting with the Cardinals.

It will be the third straight season for the Red Raiders to play at Madison Square Garden.  They faced Seton Hall in 2017 and Duke last season.

 

