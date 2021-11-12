Red Raiders top Grambling State 88-62

Texas Tech’s Marcus Santos-Silva (14) dribbles the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech topped Grambling State 88-62 Friday night, improving to 2-0 on the 2021-22 season.

Kevin McCullar led the way for the Red Raiders with 22 points and nine rebounds. Bryson Williams added 18 points and Davion Warren scored 17.

Texas Tech led 44-31 at halftime. Free throws accounted for a large portion of the Red Raiders’ success in the first half. They got to the line 23 times and made 20 of them, compared to just four made free throws in the first half for the Tigers.

The Red Raiders dominated on the glass for the second-straight game. Texas Tech’s 11 first-half offensive rebounds were just one fewer than Grambling corralled on either end in the half.

Grambling State used hot outside shooting to stay within striking range. Grambling finished the day 9-19 from beyond the arc.

The Tigers trailed by just seven points with 13:39 remaining when Texas Tech made a run to put the game away. Bryson Williams followed a Kevin McCullar basket with two more of his own. A subsequent Kevin Obanor 3-pointer forced a Grambling timeout.

The Red Raiders’ next game is against Prairie View A&M at United Supermarkets Arena Monday.