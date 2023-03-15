LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech defeated UT Arlington 10-1 on Tuesday at Rip Griffin Park. Eight different Red Raiders recorded a hit, and freshman pitcher Zane Perry recorded the win in his first career start.

“I thought [Petty] was really good,” head coach Tim Tadlock said. “I thought he commanded the ball. He’s got a real outpitch. He commanded the fastball and set up the [breaking ball].”

Perry scattered four hits in five scoreless innings and got help from the defense. The Red Raiders turned two double plays to grow their nation’s best double-play total to 26.

Four more pitchers would carry the Red Raiders the rest of the way, as Andrew Devine, Trendan Parish, Brandon Beckel, and Damian Bravo logged one inning each.

The Red Raiders added to their 2-0 in the sixth starting with a Jeric Curtis ground out to bring in Dylan Maxey. Curtis, who started in center field for the injured Dillon Carter, was 1-for-5 with that RBI in his first career start.

Austin Green would cap the four-run sixth inning with an RBI double to right center to score Kevin Bazzell. Green finished 3-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored, and two runs batted in.

Texas Tech would score four more in the eighth with the final run coming in on a Tracer Lopez fielder’s choice. Lopez had a career-high three hits in the win, including a pair of singles and a double.

The No. 22 Red Raiders (15-3) wrap up the midweek series with UT Arlington at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Rip Griffin Park. The Red Raiders will start LHP Zach Erdman (1-0, 1.35 ERA), while the Mavs will toss RHP Colby Diduch (0-0, 18.90 ERA).

(The Texas Tech Sports Communication Department contributed to this report.)