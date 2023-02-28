LAWRENCE, Kan. – Texas Tech came up short of a much-needed resume-building win on Wednesday, falling to No. 3 Kansas 67-63 at Allen Fieldhouse.

After Texas Tech pulled within one point with less than a minute to go, former Red Raider Kevin McCullar secured a loose ball on the Jayhawks’ next possession and converted a layup to give Kansas a three-point lead.

Pop Isaacs’ layup attempt on Texas Tech’s next possession would not fall, and Kansas would hold off the Red Raiders’ upset attempt.

Four Red Raiders scored in double figures, led by De’Vion Harmon’s 15. Fardaws Aimaq registered his third double-double of the season with 13 points and 18 rebounds.

The Red Raiders (16-14, 5-12 Big 12) return home to finish the regular season with Oklahoma State at 5 p.m. Saturday at United Supermarkets Arena.