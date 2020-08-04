Report: Big 12 votes to play 10-game football season in 2020

The Big 12 Board of Directors approved a plan for a 10-game 2020 football season on Monday, according to a report by The Athletic.

Sources tell me and @NicoleAuerbach: Big 12 Board of Directors approved plan to play 9 conference games and 1 nonconference game. — Max Olson (@max_olson) August 4, 2020

The season will include nine conference games against the other Big 12 teams and one non-conference game.

Several conferences have already moved to conference-only seasons, including the Pac-12 and SWAC. Because of this, Texas Tech’s games against Arizona and Alabama State were canceled.

A road game at UTEP is the lone remaining nonconference game on Texas Tech’s original 2020 schedule. But according to The Athletic’s Nicole Auerbach, the Big 12’s plan requires the lone nonconference game to be at home. So UTEP will either have to come to Lubbock, or Texas Tech will have to find another opponent.