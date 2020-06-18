Report: Brian Klein signs with the Washington Nationals

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech senior infielder Brian Klein will sign as an undrafted free agent with the Washington Nationals, according to Kendall Rogers of D1 Baseball.

.@TTU_Baseball veteran infielder Brian Klein will sign with the @Nationals, I’m told. Klein was a highly productive player throughout his career with #Wreckem.



During his time at Tech, Klein became an integral part of the lineup, starting every game of the 2019 season. He ranked fifth on the team, with a .315 batting average. This earned him conference recognition, as he was selected to the All Big-12 Second Team.

Before Covid-19 halted the 2020 season, Klein’s batting average sat at an impressive .391, as he reached base in 15 of the Red Raiders 19 games.

He is the second Red Raider senior to sign as an undrafted free agent with an MLB team, joining John McMillion who signed with the Kansas City Royals.