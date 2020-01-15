Report: Cleveland Cavaliers sign Matt Mooney to two-way deal

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers signed former Texas Tech guard Matt Mooney to a two-way contract Tuesday, according to a report by Sports Illustrated.

Mooney played one season for the Red Raiders after transferring in from South Dakota. He averaged 11.3 points per game and helped the Red Raiders reach the NCAA championship game.

This season, Mooney had been playing for the Memphis Grizzlies’ G League team before signing with Cleveland.

As a player on a two-way contract, Mooney will spend time with the Cavaliers and their G League affiliate. He can spend up to 45 days on the NBA roster.

Mooney is the second player from last season’s Texas Tech team to get an NBA contract Tuesday, as the Phoenix Suns signed Tariq Owens to a two-way deal as well.

Mooney’s first chance to see the floor for Cleveland is January 17 against his former organization: the Grizzlies.