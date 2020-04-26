Report: Douglas Coleman signs deal with Broncos

DENVER — Texas Tech safety Douglas Coleman signed a deal with the Denver Broncos Saturday night, according to a report by 9News in Denver.

Broncos sign Texas Tech safety Douglas Coleman III as undrafted rookie per source. Ball hawk. Shared FBS-lead with 8 interceptions. Wow. Could he be Broncos next undrafted gem? #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) April 26, 2020

Coleman led the FBS with eight interceptions last season after making the switch from cornerback to safety. He played four seasons for Texas Tech, amassing 137 tackles and 11 interceptions.

In Denver, Coleman joins a franchise that has had success finding undrafted talent, particularly at the defensive back positions. All-Pro Chris Harris Jr. played eight years as a cornerback with the Broncos after going undrafted out of Kansas.

Coleman is the third former Red Raider to sign a deal as an undrafted free agent this weekend. Terence Steele signed with the Dallas Cowboys and Travis Bruffy joined the Green Bay Packers.

In the draft, the Seattle Seahawks took Jordyn Brooks No. 27 overall in the first round and the Baltimore Ravens snagged Broderick Washington in the fifth round.