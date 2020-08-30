Report: Former Estacado, TTU pitcher AJ Ramos signs with Chicago Cubs

CHICAGO — Former Texas Tech and Estacado pitcher AJ Ramos signed with Chicago Cubs Sunday, according to a report from ESPN.

Ramos played seven seasons in the big leagues before injuring his shoulder in 2018. He hasn’t pitched in a major league game since.

In his career, Ramos has pitched to a 3.07 ERA in 366 innings. He also has 99 career saves and 426 strikeouts.

Ramos signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers before the 2020 season began but he didn’t appear in a game for them. They released him Sunday.

According to ESPN’s report, Ramos will report to the Cubs’ alternate training site but could be called up to the major league club shortly.

