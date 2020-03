ARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 29: Kerry Hyder #51 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after a sack against Case Keenum #8 of the Washington Redskins in the second half at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO — Former Texas Tech defensive lineman Kerry Hyder is signing a deal with the San Francisco 49ers, the NFL Network reported Monday.

The deal is reportedly for one year.

Source: Former #Cowboys and #Lions pass-rusher Kerry Hyder is signing with the #49ers on a 1-year deal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 23, 2020

Hyder played for the Dallas Cowboys last season, appearing in all 16 games and getting one sack. He had a career high eight sacks for the Detroit Lions in 2016.

He played for Texas Tech from 2010-2013 and totaled 11 sacks over that time.