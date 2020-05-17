Report: Italian professional team offers contract to Davide Moretti

MILAN — Italian professional team Olympia Milano has offered Davide Moretti a multi-year contract, according to a report on Sunday morning.

Moretti has one year left at Texas Tech, and he would have to forgo his final season if he accepts the contract.

In three years as a Red Raider, Moretti has averaged 9.1 points per game and shot 39.9 percent from 3-point range. In the 2019-20 season, he averaged a career high 13 points per game.

Moretti started for the 2018-19 Texas Tech team that reached the NCAA title game, and hit numerous big shots throughout the team’s NCAA Tournament run.

Olympia Milan is a powerhouse in Italian basketball; the club has won the Serie A championship in three of the past six completed seasons.

If Moretti accepts the deal and leaves Texas Tech, the Red Raiders will likely have to replace last year’s top two scorers, as Jahmi’us Ramsey declared for the NBA Draft in April.