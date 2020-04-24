Report: Jahmi’us Ramsey to declare for NBA Draft

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech guard Jahmi’us Ramsey has not yet made a public decision regarding the upcoming NBA Draft, but according to basketball writer Jeff Goodman he will declare for the draft by the end of the week.

The last guy standing in terms of those who haven’t yet announced, and is a potential first-rounder is Texas Tech freshman Jahmi’us Ramsey.



Told he will declare for the NBA Draft prior to Sunday night’s NBA deadline. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 24, 2020

The deadline for Ramsey and others to declare for the draft is Sunday night. If Ramsey does declare, he can return to Texas Tech and drop out of the draft at a later date.

As a freshman last season, Ramsey averaged 15 points per game and shot 42.6 percent from 3-point range. He was also named the Big 12’s Freshman of the Year.

Ramsey is projected to go towards the end of the first round of the draft. If he does go in the first round, Texas Tech will have had a player taken in the first round of the past three NBA drafts.

Jarrett Culver went sixth to the Timberwolves last year and Zhaire Smith went 16th to the Philadelphia 76ers in 2018. Both players were involved in draft day trades.