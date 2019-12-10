Report: Jahmi’us Ramsey to miss Texas Tech’s game vs. No. 1 Louisville

NEW YORK — Texas Tech will be without leading scorer Jahmi’us Ramsey for a third straight game, Jeff Goodman reported Tuesday.

Ramsey injured his hamstring in Texas Tech’s loss to Iowa on Thanksgiving and has missed the next two games. The Red Raiders have not won since Ramsey went down.

Now, the team will be without Ramsey against the No. 1 Louisville Cardinals.

The freshman is averaging a team-leading 17.3 points per game to go along with six rebounds.

Texas Tech and Louisville tip off at 6 p.m. on ESPN.