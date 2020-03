LUBBOCK, Texas — Lady Raider guard Sydney Goodson will transfer from Texas Tech, the school confirmed Monday.

Goodson played two seasons with the Red Raiders after transferring in from Arizona State.

Over the 2019-2020 season, she averaged 7.9 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. In 2018-19, she averaged 10.9 points per game.

Goodson is a graduate transfer and has one year of eligibility remaining.