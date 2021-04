Texas Tech forward Marcus Santos-Silva, center, battles Texas forward Greg Brown (4) and guard Andrew Jones (1) for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Following the departure of Chris Beard to Texas, Red Raider senior forward Marcus Santos-Silva has made the decision to enter the transfer portal, according to a report by Adam Zagoria.

Texas Tech's Marcus Santos-Silva is officially in the portal.



The 6-foot-7 former VCU F averaged 8.3 ppg and 6.4 rpg — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) April 1, 2021

Santos-Silva also tweeted out a thank you to his former coach for allowing him to play a season in Lubbock.

Thank you for letting me be apart of this great program coach you’re going to do great things at UT 🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/7dP32on2aN — Marcus Santos-Silva (@Marcus7345) April 1, 2021

In one season in Lubbock, Santos-Silva played in 29 games, averaging 8.3 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.