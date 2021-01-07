Report: McDonald’s All-American Nimari Burnett opts out of 2020-21 season

Texas Tech’s Nimari Burnett (25) passes the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma State, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech freshman Nimari Burnett has opted out of the remainder of the 2020-21 basketball season, according to a report by The Athletic Thursday.

Burnett came to Texas Tech as one of the most highly-touted recruits in the school’s history. ESPN rated him as a five-star prospect and he was named a McDonald’s All-American. He was the first McDonald’s All-American to ever play for Texas Tech.

In 12 games as a Red Raider, Burnett averaged 5.3 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 17.7 minutes per game. His field goal percentage was just 28%.

Chris Beard had trouble finding consistent minutes for Burnett, particularly once Big 12 play began. In Texas Tech’s most recent game against Kansas State, he played a season-low six minutes.

Burnett had a career-high 12 points and six steals in Texas Tech’s win over Grambling State on December 6.

The Athletic’s article said Burnett left the team due to personal reasons. It did not say whether he intends to return to Texas Tech for the 2021-22 season.

Texas Tech did not respond to EverythingLubbock.com’s request for a comment.