LUBBOCK, Texas — According to D1 Baseball, Texas Tech RHP Micah Dallas has entered the transfer portal.

Dallas started 10 games this past season for the Red Raiders, and finished third on the team in strikeouts with 79 and a 3.51 ERA through 66.2 innings.

The sophomore spent three seasons at Texas Tech (including the shortened 2020 season,) and in 2019 was named to D1 Baseball’s Freshman All-America second team.

With the addition of Dallas, now eight Red Raiders have entered the transfer portal.