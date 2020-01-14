Report: Phoenix Suns to sign Tariq Owens to 2-way contract

PHOENIX — Former Texas Tech forward Tariq Owens is getting his shot in the NBA. The Athletic reported Tuesday that the Phoenix Suns are signing Owens to a two-way contract.

Owens played one season with Texas Tech after transferring in from St. John’s. He averaged 8.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.4 for the Red Raider team that made the national championship game last season.

He has spent this season playing for the Northern Arizona Suns, Phoenix’s G League affiliate.

Under a two-way contract, Owens can spend time with both the NBA team and the G League squad. He is allowed to spend up to 45 days on the NBA roster.

The Suns are 16-23 on the season, 1.5 games out of a playoff spot. Owens’ first chance to see the court is Tuesday night against the Hawks in Atlanta.