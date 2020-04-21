Report: Texas Tech a finalist for Purdue transfer Matt Haarms

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – MARCH 28: Matt Haarms #32 of the Purdue Boilermakers celebrates after defeating Tennessee Volunteers in overtime of the 2019 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament South Regional at the KFC YUM! Center on March 28, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

LUBBOCK, Texas — A week after landing Jamarius Burton from Wichita State, Texas Tech is in the mix for another of the nation’s top transfers.

The Red Raiders are one of three finalists for Purdue center Matt Haarms, Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reported Tuesday. Along with the Red Raiders, Kentucky and BYU are Haarms’ finalists.

Haarms played three years for Purdue, averaging 8.6 points and 4.6 rebounds per game last season. In 2018-19, he was started as Purdue made a run to the Elite Eight.

A native of the Netherlands, Haarms stands at 7’3″. As a graduate transfer, he is eligible to play immediately.