Report: Texas Tech a finalist for Purdue transfer Matt Haarms

LUBBOCK, Texas — A week after landing Jamarius Burton from Wichita State, Texas Tech is in the mix for another of the nation’s top transfers.
The Red Raiders are one of three finalists for Purdue center Matt Haarms, Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reported Tuesday. Along with the Red Raiders, Kentucky and BYU are Haarms’ finalists.
Haarms played three years for Purdue, averaging 8.6 points and 4.6 rebounds per game last season. In 2018-19, he was started as Purdue made a run to the Elite Eight.
A native of the Netherlands, Haarms stands at 7’3″. As a graduate transfer, he is eligible to play immediately.