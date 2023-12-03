LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech accepted a bowl invitation Sunday to play in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl on Dec. 16 in Shreveport, La. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. with television coverage on ESPN, according to Brett McMurphy of the Action Network.

Texas Tech and California have met before in a bowl game, with the Red Raiders topping Aaron Rodgers and the Bears in the 2004 Holiday Bowl.

It’s Texas Tech’s third all-time appearance in the Independence Bowl. The previous two trips resulted in losses to Ole Miss in 1986 and 1998.

It will be the 41st bowl appearance and third straight for the Red Raiders. Texas Tech has won eight of its last eleven bowl games, including last season’s Texas Bowl in Joey McGuire’s first season, and is 16-23-1 all-time in its bowl appearances.

The following is a press release from Texas Tech Athletics.

Texas Tech formally accepted its 41st bowl invitation in school history Sunday as the Red Raiders will face the Cal Golden Bears in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl on Dec. 16 from Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana. Kickoff is slated for 8:15 p.m. CT on ESPN.

“Texas Tech is honored to accept an invitation to play in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl,” Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt said. “We look forward to bringing Red Raider Nation to the state of Louisiana for our first trip to Shreveport in more than two decades. We can’t encourage our fans and alumni in the Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and East Texas areas to join us in Shreveport for a great matchup against Cal.”

This will be Texas Tech’s third appearance all-time in the Independence Bowl and its first since 1998. The Red Raiders have faced Ole Miss in both of their previous two trips to Shreveport, falling to the Rebels, 20-17, in their debut under legendary head coach Spike Dykes in 1986 and then again in 1998, their final bowl appearance during Dykes’ 13-year tenure.

Texas Tech’s matchup against Cal will mark the second meeting all-time between the two schools, who last faced each other in the 2004 Holiday Bowl. That bowl remains one of the most-memorable postseason victories in school history as the Red Raiders knocked off the fourth-ranked Golden Bears, 45-31, for their first-ever win over a top-five team away from home at the time.

“On behalf of our entire program, we are excited to face a talented Cal program in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl,” head coach Joey McGuire said. “This will be a tremendous opportunity for many of our players to play in one of the nation’s longest-running bowl games. We look forward to the trip to Shreveport and the opportunity to play in front of Red Raider Nation one last time this season.”

The trip to the Independence Bowl will be a homecoming for two Red Raiders who hail from Shreveport in senior outside linebacker Myles Cole and freshman defensive back Macho Stevenson. The Red Raiders have two other freshmen who hail from the state of Louisiana in defensive lineman Tre’Darius Brown and linebacker Justin Horne.

Red Raider fans are encouraged to purchase Independence Bowl tickets through the Texas Tech Ticket Office, so the athletics department receives credit towards its bowl allotment. Below is additional ticket information for Red Raider fans and students looking to make the trip to Shreveport.

BOWL TICKET REQUESTS FOR DONORS AND FOOTBALL SEASON TICKET HOLDERS

The exclusive period for Red Raider Club members and football season ticket holders to request bowl tickets has been extended to 5 p.m. this Monday (Dec. 4). Requests will be accepted online at TexasTech.com or by calling the Texas Tech Athletics Ticket Office at 806-742-TECH during normal business hours (M-F, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.).

When requesting bowl tickets, a credit card (Master Card, Visa, American Express or Discover) is required. Notification of accepted or denied ticket requests will be sent via email Tuesday evening. Patrons receiving tickets will have credit cards charged on or about Tuesday (Dec. 5). All donors and season ticket holders who receive tickets will be seated based on their Red Raider Club priority points. No refunds or exchanges will be granted once a request is filled.

Red Raider Club members and football season ticket holders who do not take advantage of the exclusive request period may order their bowl tickets, subject to availability, during the potential public sale of bowl tickets beginning at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday (Dec. 6). It is important to note the public sale of bowl tickets is not guaranteed and will only occur if bowl tickets remain after all donor and football season ticket holder requests made during the exclusive request period are filled.

There is no donor priority when ordering during the public sale as tickets are sold on a first come, first served basis. All tickets for the bowl game will be digital/mobile tickets. Further instructions on how to manage bowl tickets will be sent out prior to tickets being delivered.

BOWL TICKET ALLOCATION FOR DONORS AND FOOTBALL SEASON TICKET HOLDERS

As stated above, donors to Texas Tech Athletics and season ticket holders must request bowl game tickets by 5 p.m. Monday (Dec. 4) to receive priority consideration. There are no limits on how many tickets can be requested during the donor/season ticket holder priority period, however, the maximum number of tickets assigned based on membership level and Red Raider Club Priority Points are as follows:

$50,000 and Up: 20 tickets

$10,000 – $49,999: 12 tickets

$5,000 – $9,999: 8 tickets

$500 – $4,999: 4 tickets

$50 – $499, Season Ticket Holders & Young Alumni: 2 tickets

The athletics department reserves the right to implement ticket limits if necessary to serve as many donors and season ticket holders as possible. All patrons who receive tickets will be seated first based on their Red Raider Club priority points. Notification of accepted or denied ticket requests will be sent via email the evening of Dec. 6. Patrons receiving tickets will have credit cards charged on or about Dec. 5.

STUDENT BOWL TICKETS

Texas Tech student seats will go on sale at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday (Dec. 6). Additional on-sale information will be emailed out to students prior to the on-sale date. All students will be required to purchase their tickets in person at the Athletic Ticket Office. A valid Texas Tech student ID will be required to purchase tickets. Students will be allowed an order limit of two (2) tickets per ID, per person. All bowl game tickets for the bowl game will be digital/mobile tickets. Further instructions on how to manage bowl tickets will be sent out prior to tickets being delivered.