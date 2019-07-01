Report: Texas Tech baseball lands Vanderbilt transfer

LUBBOCK, Texas — For the second straight season, Texas Tech baseball is adding a transfer from another College World Series team, according to Baseball America’s Teddy Cahill.

Transfer news: RHP Austin Becker will next season transfer to Texas Tech and be immediately eligible. Becker ranked No. 65 on the 2018 BA500, but didn't pitch much for Vanderbilt this spring. — Teddy Cahill (@tedcahill) July 1, 2019

Vanderbilt’s Austin Becker made just two appearances during his freshman season with the Commodores. His last appearance came on March 12.

Becker was Ohio’s top overall player in the 2018 class and ranked No. 11 right-handed pitcher nationally by Perfect Game. He was also named a 2018 Rawlings-Perfect Game 1st Team All-American out of high school.

2018 Austin Becker (OH) up to 96 mph early on in Jupiter pic.twitter.com/zNdCCw7Ni1 — Perfect Game USA (@PerfectGameUSA) October 21, 2017

Becker was drafted by the Texas Rangers in the 37th round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

Last season, Bryce Bonnin and Easton Murrell transferred to Texas Tech following a season with the Arkansas Razorbacks.