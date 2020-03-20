Report: Texas Tech basketball to play Gonzaga in December 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech basketball has added an elite opponent to its 2020-21 schedule, as it will be playing Gonzaga on December 19, 2020, according to a report by CBS Sports.
The game will not be in Lubbock or Gonzaga’s home of Spokane, Washington, as it will be played on a neutral court in Phoenix.
Texas Tech and Gonzaga have some history with one another, as the two teams faced off in the Elite Eight round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament. Texas Tech beat Gonzaga 75-69, advancing to the Final Four.
Gonzaga has solidified its place among college basketball’s elite programs, and finished No. 2 in the 2019-20 season’s final poll.