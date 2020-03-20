Report: Texas Tech basketball to play Gonzaga in December 2020

Texas Tech guard Kyler Edwards drives to the basket around Gonzaga forward Brandon Clarke during the second half of the West Regional final in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech basketball has added an elite opponent to its 2020-21 schedule, as it will be playing Gonzaga on December 19, 2020, according to a report by CBS Sports.

Sources: Texas Tech and Gonzaga will play a neutral site game in Phoenix on December 19th, 2020. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 20, 2020

The game will not be in Lubbock or Gonzaga’s home of Spokane, Washington, as it will be played on a neutral court in Phoenix.

Texas Tech and Gonzaga have some history with one another, as the two teams faced off in the Elite Eight round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament. Texas Tech beat Gonzaga 75-69, advancing to the Final Four.

Gonzaga has solidified its place among college basketball’s elite programs, and finished No. 2 in the 2019-20 season’s final poll.