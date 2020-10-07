Report: Texas Tech-Gonzaga December matchup gets canceled

Texas Tech guard Kyler Edwards drives to the basket around Gonzaga forward Brandon Clarke during the second half of the West Regional final in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech basketball’s game against Gonzaga has been canceled, according to a report to CBS Sports Tuesday.

This does mean that Gonzaga’s game vs. Texas Tech, originally planned for Dec. 19 in Phoenix, has been canceled for this season. Iowa was scheduled to play Oregon State in South Dakota in December as well, but that game is off, too. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) October 7, 2020

The game was originally scheduled to be played on December 19 in Phoenix.

Gonzaga replaced Texas Tech on its schedule with Iowa, in a game that will be played December 21 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, according to CBS Sports’ report.

When asked to confirm that Texas Tech vs. Gonzaga was canceled, an official with Texas Tech basketball replied, “Our coaches are working to complete our schedule.”