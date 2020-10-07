Report: Texas Tech-Gonzaga December matchup gets canceled

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech basketball’s game against Gonzaga has been canceled, according to a report to CBS Sports Tuesday.
The game was originally scheduled to be played on December 19 in Phoenix.
Gonzaga replaced Texas Tech on its schedule with Iowa, in a game that will be played December 21 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, according to CBS Sports’ report.
When asked to confirm that Texas Tech vs. Gonzaga was canceled, an official with Texas Tech basketball replied, “Our coaches are working to complete our schedule.”