BRYAN, Texas — Some Texas Tech baseball players will be participating in the College Summer Baseball Invitational on June 4-6, according to an article by D1 Baseball.

The Invitational is a four-team tournament in Bryan, Texas made up of players from all over the country, according to D1 Baseball’s report.

While the CSBI has not released player names yet, D1 Baseball is reporting that players from Texas Tech, Texas A&M, Texas, Penn State and other schools will participate.