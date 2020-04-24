Report: Texas Tech-St. John’s will face off in Lubbock next season

Photo credit: KLBK/KAMC’s Jason Davis.

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech and St. John’s will face off in Lubbock as part of the Big East-Big 12 Battle next season, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.

Last season the Red Raiders played DePaul in the Big East-Big 12 Battle, falling 65-60 in Chicago.

Texas Tech has played St. John’s twice in its program history, losing both times. Both matchups came in postseason play. The No. 5 seed Red Storm beat the No. 12 Red Raiders in the 1993 NCAA Tournament 85-67, and St. John’s beat Texas Tech 64-63 in the 2003 NIT.

