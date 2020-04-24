Report: Texas Tech-St. John’s will face off in Lubbock next season

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech and St. John’s will face off in Lubbock as part of the Big East-Big 12 Battle next season, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.

Sources: Matchups for the 2020 Big East-Big 12 Battle are set.



Villanova at Texas

Creighton at Kansas

Baylor at Seton Hall

Providence at TCU

St. John’s at Texas Tech

Oklahoma at Xavier

West Virginia at Georgetown

Oklahoma St at Marquette

DePaul at Iowa St

Kansas St at Butler — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 22, 2020

Last season the Red Raiders played DePaul in the Big East-Big 12 Battle, falling 65-60 in Chicago.

Texas Tech has played St. John’s twice in its program history, losing both times. Both matchups came in postseason play. The No. 5 seed Red Storm beat the No. 12 Red Raiders in the 1993 NCAA Tournament 85-67, and St. John’s beat Texas Tech 64-63 in the 2003 NIT.